Innovative Hybrid-Electric Vessel Running on Sustainable Fuel Begins Operating in the U.S.

Harvey Gulf International Marine says it’s the owner of the only carbon-neutral Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) in the world, and it recently started operating an innovative tri-fuel vessel in the U.S.
Harvey Gulf wants to become more than a marine transportation company that provides supply vessels and support ships for deepwater operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and abroad. It also wants to be known as a pioneer in environmental protection development. It was one of the first to use liquefied natural gas (LNG), and the first to receive the Enviro+ Green Passport Certification from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).
This certification is based on a life cycle analysis, and it requires ships to follow strict regulations, from the design phase to the final equipment that will be integrated onboard.
The company was already operating the only U.S. offshore vessels fueled by LNG, with a 26% cut in CO2 emissions, compared to conventional fuels, and a 99% reduction of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide emissions. Now, it has taken a step further, by launching the first tri-fuel PSV in the U.S. These vessels are set to run exclusively on battery power and renewable liquefied natural gas (RLNG), with diesel only as a back-up.
The company currently owns five platform supply vessels that can function with zero emissions, and its first one recently kicked off operations. They are not only unique worldwide, but Harvey Gulf claims that it’s very unlikely that similar ones would be operating in the U.S. any time soon. That’s because the costs of a single vessel are huge, adding up to $113 million. So, for now, at least, oil companies can take advantage of these pioneering ships, which can be chartered for oil-related activities, with carbon-neutral operations.
RLNG bio-methane is sourced from the waste in the swine and bovine industry, with a low carbon intensity. The methane from farms is recaptured and then blended with LNG, at Harvey Gulf’s fueling terminal. The result is a sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel obtained from local sources.
