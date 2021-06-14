Innovative Flight Operations Startup Brings eVTOLs to the Asia-Pacific Market

Can you picture flying taxis operating in all parts of the Globe? This is what the future looks like. And it will be much more than that – cargo delivery eVTOLs and ones for medical services will also be part of the air mobility scene.
Eve Urban Air Mobility, a division of the well-known, Brazil-based Embraer company, is proving to become a leader in innovative air mobility solutions. After recently signing a contract with Helisul Aviation, for an order of up to 50 eVTOLs and related services in Brazil, it’s now making an important step towards developing air mobility in Asia.
A young Singapore-based startup, Ascent wants to really make a difference in air mobility. Not only is it the first company in Asia to sell helicopter rides by the seats (ride-sharing), but it also encourages the introduction of sustainable, electric aircraft. Partnering up with Eve was a natural step for this startup that wants to “democratize” air transportation. Based on this new collaboration, Eve’s eVTOLs will enter the Asian market progressively, offering air taxi, cargo and air medical services.
Ascent was already working together with several other companies that provide urban air mobility (UAM) services, in Thailand and the Philippines, and is now planning to expand its operations throughout Asia, while for Eve, this will be the first move on the Asia Pacific region’s market.
The company conducted its first eVTOL simulator flight in the summer of 2020 and achieved proof of concept later the same year. With enough room for 4 passengers and reduced noise levels, Eve’s aircraft is presented as a faster and better solution for commuting, daily business meetings and even tourism – especially in big cities, where traffic is worse.
Now, in collaboration with Ascent, Eve will bring not only its eVTOL, but also an air traffic management software, developed with Embraer and Atech, to the Asian market.
