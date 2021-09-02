Innovative Drive System Can Open a World of New Possibilities in E-Bike Design

Although bikes come in a variety of designs, most of them still rely on the traditional chains and belts to transfer the pedaling power to the rear wheel. But a new, innovative drive system for electric bikes might just be a game-changer, replacing the aforementioned with a fully electrical-driven mechanism. It is a “bike-by-wire” system called Free Drive.
Free Drive was developed by German manufacturer Schaeffler in collaboration with two-wheel electric drive specialist Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG. It is a chainless drive system that works by avoiding the mechanical connection between the generator and the motor of the bike. The whole process is a loop in which the mechanical energy you generate while you are pedaling is converted into an electric one and then back into mechanical energy in the wheel hub motor.
What this does is remove the need for delivering power to the rear wheel mechanically using belts, chains, or driveshafts.
With the new Free Drive system, the central piece is Schaeffler’s generator which is installed at the bottom bracket of your bike. This generator is powered by the rider’s pedaling, converting the mechanical energy to electrical.
Inspired by the drive-by-wire term used in the automotive field for electric cars, Schaeffler named its drive system bike-by-wire, as it only uses electrical wiring to link the crankset to the rear wheel. But just like with cars, a CAN connection is used for the system components to communicate with each other.
According to the company, this new technology opens a world of possibilities, enabling new bike architectures and pedal configurations. There is also another advantage to the Free Drive, which is the fact that it lowers the need for wear parts.
Moreover, the system can be used in two, three, or four-wheel applications, providing maximum flexibility in the vehicle’s architecture and a freely configurable pedaling sensation suited for the bike and rider’s needs, as explained by Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility Division.
The Free Drive system will be officially presented this week at the Eurobike 2021 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, so we're waiting for new info.
What this does is remove the need for delivering power to the rear wheel mechanically using belts, chains, or driveshafts.
With the new Free Drive system, the central piece is Schaeffler’s generator which is installed at the bottom bracket of your bike. This generator is powered by the rider’s pedaling, converting the mechanical energy to electrical.
Inspired by the drive-by-wire term used in the automotive field for electric cars, Schaeffler named its drive system bike-by-wire, as it only uses electrical wiring to link the crankset to the rear wheel. But just like with cars, a CAN connection is used for the system components to communicate with each other.
According to the company, this new technology opens a world of possibilities, enabling new bike architectures and pedal configurations. There is also another advantage to the Free Drive, which is the fact that it lowers the need for wear parts.
Moreover, the system can be used in two, three, or four-wheel applications, providing maximum flexibility in the vehicle’s architecture and a freely configurable pedaling sensation suited for the bike and rider’s needs, as explained by Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility Division.
The Free Drive system will be officially presented this week at the Eurobike 2021 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, so we're waiting for new info.