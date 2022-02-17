Ingenity Launches New Electric Day-Boat, It's All About Cruising in Luxury and Comfort

Last year, Orlando-based boat manufacturer Ingenity launched what it claimed to be the world’s first 100 percent electric towboat, the Super Air Nautique GS22e. Sporty and fast, the vessel made waves and won awards. Now the manufacturer comes back with its second model, an electric day-boat focused on luxury and comfort.
The 23E was unveiled at the Miami International Boat Show and showcases the same patent-pending modular “skateboard” design used by Ingenity for the GS22e. But while both models ooze high-quality, there are some differences between the two.
The first model was conceived as a versatile watercraft that can provide the best watersports experience, whether you’re using the boat for water skiing, wake surfing, or wakeboarding. On the other hand, the 23E is more about style and luxury, with a design that blends the modern with the classic, the contemporary with the timeless. As stated by Ingenity President, Sean Marrero, the 23E uses the knowledge the company has about electric boating and applies it to the larger group of people who prefer being on the water instead of in the water.
With a length of 24 ft (7.3 m) and a capacity of up to 11 people and cleverly conceived three seating areas, this so-called electric “day-boat” focuses on offering memorable cruising experiences together with the people you love. In the words of Ingenity, the 23E is about prioritizing luxury, stability, and comfort.
Customers can choose between one or two batteries with a capacity of either 63 kWh or 126 kWh, offering a use time of up to 14 hours (compared to 2-3 hours with the GS22e). The 23E can handle both AC and DC charging, with the time required to get the battery at 100 percent being 4 hours for DC at 25 kW and 10 hours for AC at 240V/50A. Using a supercharger at 80kW, you can charge the battery in just 1.5 hours.
While this might be a chilling boat for leisure time on the water, it can still top a speed of 30 mph (48 kph), although it likes to cruise silently at a speed of 20 mph (32 kph). The electric boat packs a 220W peak motor.
Luxury and comfort don’t come cheap, and the Ingenity 23E makes no exception, being available at a price of approximately $235,000. You can pre-order it on the company’s website.
