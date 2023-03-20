Inflatable Spaceship With Morphing Wings Is Perfect for Hunting Venus Sprites

Mars is the planet most in the news these days, thanks to our continuous efforts to uncover its secrets. Probably because of that and our hopes for it, some people erroneously call it Earth’s sister planet. But the place is about half the size of our own rock, and its structure is not exactly the same, making it less ideal to be called a proper sibling. Another celestial body in our solar system is however pretty much the same in these respects, and thanks to that it can be considered not only a sister, but a twin to our home world: Venus.

12 photos Photo: NASA/Javid Bayandor/State University of New York/edited by autoevolution