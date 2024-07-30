Inflatable Space Station Explodes Into Tangled Spaghetti During Burst Pressure Test

The few space stations humanity deployed into Earth orbit over the past few decades have all been made from the ground up as full-scale structures. That means their elements have been transported in space in real-life size and assembled on location. But that's not how things will go in the case of the upcoming stations, some of which will be inflatable.
As opposed to the usual way of doing things, deploying inflatable space station modules has several advantages. Some of the biggest are the fact that these modules can be loaded into a much smaller rocket space, and they are lighter, requiring less effort to defeat Earth's gravity.
One such space station currently being researched is called the Orbital Reef. A product of Blue Origin and Sierra Space, it has the blessing and financing of the American space agency NASA, and it recently reached another important milestone.
The Orbital Reef is a commercial space station, meaning it will serve the needs of those who pay to spend time and send stuff up there, be them companies, space agencies, nations, media, and private individuals.
The station will be placed in orbit at an altitude of about 250 miles (402 km), and it will offer 830 cubic meters (29,300 cubic feet) of space for living and working. Ten people will be able to climb on board at a given time.
One of the station's main elements is something called the Large Inflatable Flexible Environment (LIFE), made by Sierra Space. Technically, this structure will form the main modules of the Orbital Reef, and it is inflatable.
Beneath that, there is a layer of nylon, deployed as a means to protect the third layer, a urethane bladder designed to keep air inside the habitat. On the outside, a multi-layer soft-goods shield is installed to protect the station from micrometeoroids and radiation.
The three main elements of the LIFE structure are tied together by a woven structural restraint layer that is as per its makers strong enough to withstand the internal pressure needed for the humans inside. That's because once pressurized, these materials come together to form a solid surface.
It all sounds interesting, but it still kind of feels it's like placing humans in space inside of a balloon. That may be so, but we're talking about a very strong balloon, as burst tests conducted so far have shown.
The first such procedures were conducted in 2022. A one-third-scale LIFE module was used, but even so, the procedure showed that the habitat only exploded when the pressure reached 192 psi, way bigger than the 182.4 psi the thing can withstand on paper and well beyond what the module is likely to encounter in real life.
Back in 2023, the first such procedure, described as the ultimate burst pressure test, was performed on a full-scale habitat, and that was replicated this month with the second test, conducted at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
You can get a sense of how things went by having a look at the video attached below. It's only under 30 seconds long, but you don't need more than that to realize the tremendous forces needed to break such a space balloon, but also the incredible forces resulting from its disintegration.
The video shows that the module burst into pieces when the pressure inside reached around 74 psi, a much lower value than in scale tests, but still well beyond the almost 15 psi on the International Space Station (ISS).
Although it may look anything but encouraging, the burst tests are a necessary step for the simple reason that no one has ever done this before, and understanding the strengths of different materials, but most importantly the many ways in which they can fail, is crucial to the success of any inflatable space station.
On paper, the Orbital Reef is scheduled for launch in 2027, but things look far from being ready to meet that deadline. No matter when it does reach space, though, the station and its LIFE modules will open up a new era of space exploration.
That's because if this idea of using inflatable habitats in space works, it will also open up new possibilities for surface exploration of other worlds. Sierra Space was considering a land-based version of the LIFE that could be expanded on the ground and be able to support a crew of up to six people.
That's in only one habitat, as a series of them could be linked together to form much larger structures. And the same goes for the space variant.
One such space station currently being researched is called the Orbital Reef. A product of Blue Origin and Sierra Space, it has the blessing and financing of the American space agency NASA, and it recently reached another important milestone.
The Orbital Reef is a commercial space station, meaning it will serve the needs of those who pay to spend time and send stuff up there, be them companies, space agencies, nations, media, and private individuals.
The station will be placed in orbit at an altitude of about 250 miles (402 km), and it will offer 830 cubic meters (29,300 cubic feet) of space for living and working. Ten people will be able to climb on board at a given time.
One of the station's main elements is something called the Large Inflatable Flexible Environment (LIFE), made by Sierra Space. Technically, this structure will form the main modules of the Orbital Reef, and it is inflatable.
The outer layer of the LIFE is made of a highly resistant fiber called Vectran. It is produced by a company called ILC Dover, and it is the same material that is used in the spacesuits NASA astronauts use.
Beneath that, there is a layer of nylon, deployed as a means to protect the third layer, a urethane bladder designed to keep air inside the habitat. On the outside, a multi-layer soft-goods shield is installed to protect the station from micrometeoroids and radiation.
The three main elements of the LIFE structure are tied together by a woven structural restraint layer that is as per its makers strong enough to withstand the internal pressure needed for the humans inside. That's because once pressurized, these materials come together to form a solid surface.
It all sounds interesting, but it still kind of feels it's like placing humans in space inside of a balloon. That may be so, but we're talking about a very strong balloon, as burst tests conducted so far have shown.
The first such procedures were conducted in 2022. A one-third-scale LIFE module was used, but even so, the procedure showed that the habitat only exploded when the pressure reached 192 psi, way bigger than the 182.4 psi the thing can withstand on paper and well beyond what the module is likely to encounter in real life.
Back in 2023, the first such procedure, described as the ultimate burst pressure test, was performed on a full-scale habitat, and that was replicated this month with the second test, conducted at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
This time, we are not told all the details of the trial, but it does say that pressurization was increased inside the module until it ultimately failed, ending up looking like tangled spaghetti.
You can get a sense of how things went by having a look at the video attached below. It's only under 30 seconds long, but you don't need more than that to realize the tremendous forces needed to break such a space balloon, but also the incredible forces resulting from its disintegration.
The video shows that the module burst into pieces when the pressure inside reached around 74 psi, a much lower value than in scale tests, but still well beyond the almost 15 psi on the International Space Station (ISS).
Although it may look anything but encouraging, the burst tests are a necessary step for the simple reason that no one has ever done this before, and understanding the strengths of different materials, but most importantly the many ways in which they can fail, is crucial to the success of any inflatable space station.
On paper, the Orbital Reef is scheduled for launch in 2027, but things look far from being ready to meet that deadline. No matter when it does reach space, though, the station and its LIFE modules will open up a new era of space exploration.
That's because if this idea of using inflatable habitats in space works, it will also open up new possibilities for surface exploration of other worlds. Sierra Space was considering a land-based version of the LIFE that could be expanded on the ground and be able to support a crew of up to six people.
That's in only one habitat, as a series of them could be linked together to form much larger structures. And the same goes for the space variant.