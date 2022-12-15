Inflatable Grinch in the Passenger Seat Not Enough for HOV Lane, Arizona Driver Finds Out

Christmas is just around the corner, so everyone is trying to get into the holiday spirit. Even if that spirit is Dr. Seuss’ character, Grinch. But it didn’t work for this woman who tried to trick authorities into believing that an inflatable Grinch gives her the right to use the HOV lane.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) revealed on social media on Wednesday, December 14, that last week, an Arizona state trooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle lane (HOV), with a "Seuss-picious" looking "passenger" on interstate I-10 at Avondale Boulevard at around 8 am.
When the trooper stopped the driver, they noticed that the passenger was not a real person, but an inflatable Grinch. The driver was alone in the car at the time.
The Department of Public Safety continued, "while we appreciate the festive flair, this is illegal." It added that "the driver received a citation for the HOV violation." The DPS explained that "with extra traffic on AZ roads this time of year, be sure you understand the law (ARS 28-737) and restricted times before using HOV lanes. Don’t get caught with a Grinch."
The high-occupancy vehicle lanes (also known as HOV, carpool, diamond, or transit lanes) are restricted for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver plus one or more passengers. In the U.S., these lanes were introduced in the 1970s and early 1980s and are meant to encourage people to carpool while trying to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.
But, as the driver from Arizona learned, inflatable passengers, no matter how festive (or non-festive) they are, do not count and are not a good replacement to use in the HOV lane. And it doesn't really matter how creative you get with it.
With the holidays just around the corner, the traffic will increase. So, the best thing you can do is calculate your time in advance, take your time when driving, and make sure you’re following the law in your state. Grinch spirit or not.
