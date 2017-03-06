Infiniti Updates Q50 For 2018 Model Year, To Debut At 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Unveiled in 2013, the Q50
is Infiniti’s contender in the compact luxury sedan segment. For model year 2018, the sporty sedan receives a small number of visual and technological updates.
Confirmed to debut in a few days’ time at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the redesigned Q50 prides itself on a more dynamic front bumper with more sculpted lines and different fog lights. A duo of LED strips are also featured.
The profile, meanwhile, looks the same as ever, whereas the rear end remains a bit of a mystery considering that Infiniti
has yet to reveal the Q50 facelift in full. The refreshed styling is carried on by the interior, though the Nissan-owned manufacturer didn’t say exactly what modifications were performed.
On the technological front, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 is the first-ever recipient of the automaker’s ProPilot
self-driving tech. At heart, ProPilot is more of an assistance feature rather than the whole nine yards in terms of autonomous driving, integrating functions that allow the Q50 to crawl in slow-moving traffic, travel on the highway, and keep track of surrounding vehicles.
ProPilot is made possible by Infiniti’s second-generation Direct Adaptive Steering
, a steer-by-wire system designed to offer a smoother operation than a traditional setup. Smart cruise control, forward emergency braking, and active lane keep assist are also on the menu as part of the ProPilot suite.
On the powertrain front, Infiniti is keeping its lips shut about what hides under the hood. It should come as a surprise that Infiniti will continue to offer the same engines as now. In Europe, the biggest seller is the turbo diesel baptized 2.2d, which can be coupled to a stick shift or an optional automatic transmission. Higher up, there is the 2.0t, 3.0t, and the Q50S Hybrid. All gasoline-powered mills are mated as standard to a seven-speed automatic.
At the very top, the Q50 Red Sport 400
packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 400 horsepower. Available with both rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts, the Q50 Red Sport 400 is the sportiest sedan Infiniti has to offer right now.