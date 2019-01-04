Infiniti QX Inspiration to Show at the Detroit Auto Show

Over the course of 2018, we’ve seen quite a number of Infiniti concepts being shown at various events around the world. Some of these concepts were introduced to the world as a preview of the next step in design for Nissan’s luxury division, but to date we’re yet to see an actual production car.

At the Detroit Auto Show later this month, Infiniti will be bringing yet another car concept of the Q family, this time a crossover, also meant to preview both the brand’s electric lineup and the styling of future Infiniti cars.



The concept is called QX Inspiration and is meant to be a high-performance electrified vehicle. Unfortunately, what high-performance means remains a mystery for now, as the Japanese have not released any details the underpinnings of the car.



We only hope



It’s likely a future production version of this model to be based on



The only thing made public is the fact that the QX Inspiration was built in such a way as to provide “spacious, lounge-like interiors,” with the cabin being hand-crafted using “traditional techniques.“



"QX Inspiration is the beginning of a new era for Infiniti, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand,” said in a statement Karim Habib.



