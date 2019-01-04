autoevolution

Infiniti QX Inspiration to Show at the Detroit Auto Show

4 Jan 2019
Over the course of 2018, we’ve seen quite a number of Infiniti concepts being shown at various events around the world. Some of these concepts were introduced to the world as a preview of the next step in design for Nissan’s luxury division, but to date we’re yet to see an actual production car.
This habit of the Japanese to show concept cars started once former BMW designer Karim Habib moved to Infiniti in 2017. Since then, the new head designer’s influence became apparent in creations like the Prototype 10 or the Q Inspiration sedan.

At the Detroit Auto Show later this month, Infiniti will be bringing yet another car concept of the Q family, this time a crossover, also meant to preview both the brand’s electric lineup and the styling of future Infiniti cars.

The concept is called QX Inspiration and is meant to be a high-performance electrified vehicle. Unfortunately, what high-performance means remains a mystery for now, as the Japanese have not released any details the underpinnings of the car.

We only hope Infiniti will reveal a bit of the technology making up the QX, and not leave us hanging like it did in the case of Prototype 10.

It’s likely a future production version of this model to be based on an electric platform that will be created using the original Q Inspiration platform.

The only thing made public is the fact that the QX Inspiration was built in such a way as to provide “spacious, lounge-like interiors,” with the cabin being hand-crafted using “traditional techniques.“

"QX Inspiration is the beginning of a new era for Infiniti, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand,” said in a statement Karim Habib.

“New technology has given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy – and the new vehicle communicates the 'serene strength' at our core."
