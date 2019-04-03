autoevolution

Infiniti Qs Inspiration Is Another Japanese Car Concept Coming to Shanghai

3 Apr 2019
This month’s most important auto event is the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, which opens on April 16th at the city’s National Center for Exhibition and Convention. Paying tribute to what is currently the world’s largest auto market, most high-profile producers have something special prepared for the occasion.
For Infiniti, the Shanghai event is fresh reason to show off another of its long line of concepts. This time, their idea is a sports sedan concept called Qs Inspiration, a car meant to underline the carmaker’s “new form language for its future electrified vehicles.“

Based on a new flexible architecture created specifically for electric cars, the Qs is, apparently, a preview of a future production car. Infiniti didn’t reveal much else about the project, expect for the promise of a minimalist cabin with two distinct zones for driver and passenger.

"Electrification creates a range of new possibilities for sedans – with new powertrains and vehicle architectures letting us imagine how this type of car could be reinvigorated and adapted to fit the changing needs and tastes of drivers," said in a statement Christian Meunier, the company’s chairman.

Over the past year, Infiniti has been very present on the concept car scene, but nearly absent from the production vehicles one.

At a global level, poor sales have driven the brand to partially exit the European market, abandoning its production lines in Sunderland, the UK.

That decision, alongside more extensive plans that include electrification, is part of the new strategy from Nissan’s luxury spinoff aimed at making it a brand worth mentioning. Those plans include phasing out all diesel engines and replacing them with an all-electrified lineup of models from 2021.

Bringing a sedan concept to Shanghai goes somewhat against the promise Infiniti made of focusing on SUVs, but is in line with plans to launch five new cars on the Chinese market in the years ahead.
