Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept Shows Up in First Official Images

The latest addition to a long line of concept cars branded Infiniti is getting ready for the official unveiling at the Shanghai Auto Show next week. A few days short of the premiere, the Japanese have released the actual first image of the car.

Supposedly the concept uses a platform that has been specifically developed to accommodate a wide range of electric powertrains, especially for the sedan segment, the “backbone of Infiniti’s lineup since the brand's inception in 1989.”



No details on what makes up the concept have been provided, apart for the fact that it uses a low-mounted powertrain and e- AWD system.



"For 30 years, INFINITI has built a reputation for introducing new technology that delights and gives confidence to drivers," said in a statement Christian Meunier, Infiniti chairman.



"The age of electrification presents us with an opportunity to renew our credentials as an innovative challenger brand, ready to move quickly and decisively in this growing and exciting area of the market."



As with other carmakers, including luxury ones, electrified cars will be the main product line at Infiniti in coming years. The company has already announced its intention to kill off diesel engines by 2021, and replace them with electrified powertrains.



