Infiniti' Project Black S Makes Geneva Visitors Prepare Their Checkbooks

Infiniti is experimenting with the idea of developing a performance division, which would tune existing and future models to attract enthusiasts.
The Japanese brand owned by Nissan is not at its first experiment of this kind, and it looks like they will have several others in the future. Hopefully, the leaders of Infiniti will make a clear decision in this direction, and this hope grows even stronger with the latest concept showcased by the premium brand at this year’s Geneva Motor Show
.
Showcased under the title of concept, the Infiniti Project Black S is a heavily tuned Q60 Coupe
. Unlike other concepts
or futuristic exhibits, this car looks like it is ready to hit the road, and then accelerate far beyond what most can see on the horizon.
Almost every element on this car looks ready for production, and there’s only one exception to that belief. The windows, including the windshield, have been blacked out. Automakers do this often with their concept cars, especially when they want to hide their interior to focus on exterior looks.
In the case of Infiniti’s Project Black S, we think that this is done for different reasons. This vehicle might be incredibly close to production specification, but the Japanese company wants to keep that under wraps until it gauges public interest and customer opinions.
Once Infiniti’s specialists will have figures to estimate potential interest from eligible buyers, the fate of the Project Black S
could be decided.
However, there is something on the Project Black S that is not necessarily ready for production, and it is a defining component. We are referring to the ERS system, which is a Formula 1-transplanted KERS
system, meant to be offered in a production version. It may bring significant performance improvements, but it is unclear at what cost would this happen.
If Infiniti does launch the Project Black S’ production version, it will be the first road car in years to offer actual Formula 1 technology for the road. Don’t get your hopes up about being the highway’s Nico Rosberg, but it could be quick.