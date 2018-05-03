Indy 500 Corvette Pace Car Collection Looks for New Owner at Mecum Auction

It is thought to be the single complete set of Corvette Pace Car Edition cars in private hands. It counts in all 16 vehicles, ranging from the Official Pace car of the Indianapolis 500 to IMS-authorized duplicate pace cars. All are owned by Keith Busse, chairman of United States’ 4th largest producer of carbon steel products. And all will be on sale later this month.

The collection includes four models of the Pace Car Editions that were never sold to the public, the ones produced in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 model years. Busse had to get approval from both the IMS and Chevrolet to be able to duplicate the cars using the officially licensed paint schemes and pace car graphics.



The auctioneers say they would try to sell all the cars together. Should an acceptable offer of purchase not be submitted, Mecum will proceed to offer each of the cars separately, without reserve.



For some reason,



This is also a good sign they believe the collection will be sold separately. Either that, or a lucky bidder will get 16 Vettes and 32 tickets to Indy 500.



