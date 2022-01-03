Indigo Flow and Flow Plus Set To Be Revealed at CES, Promise a Fair Bit of Range

Indigo Technologies, a start-up company that managed to hire the former Head of Innovation at Audi, as well as a former Designer at Porsche and Lucid, will showcase two vehicle designs at CES. They are called Indigo Flow and Indigo Flow Plus.
The start-up company promises to deliver "an entirely new class of smooth, roomy, and affordable" electric vehicles. The last part is even more interesting in our view, and the company claims that its vehicles can operate at a lower cost than any other model in its class.
As Indigo Technologies notes, the Flow should surpass a Toyota RAV4 in ride "smoothness" space, all at a lower operating cost. Meanwhile, the creators of the Flow Plus, which is supposed to be a utility vehicle, say that it is better than the Ford Transit Connect in the aspects mentioned above.
We do not think that it is necessary to point out that the two models built by Toyota, and Ford, respectively, work with fossil fuels and are not available in electric versions.
Unlike the two production vehicles mentioned above, the two models offered by Indigo Technologies are not yet in production. Its creators say their vehicles will provide more than 250 miles (ca. 402 km) of range with a battery that has a capacity of just 40 kWh. If the estimated range is obtained in real life, the result would be competitive if you ask us. Their creators have not announced if and when they will start manufacturing the Flow or the Flow Plus, and their price is not yet listed.
If we go past their exterior design, we will notice that their interior has a central driving position. Behind the driver, the passenger-oriented version gets two rows of seats, while the utility version (Flow Plus) has room for cargo.
The folks at Indigo Technologies also pride themselves on the fact that they were joined by Volker Kaese, the former Head of Innovation Product Management of Audi. Kaese is Indigo's new Chief Technology Officer. Previously in his career, he led the development of the Volkswagen XL1, as well as Audi's e-tron concept vehicles.
The other experienced executive who recently joined Indigo Technologies is Eric Obers, former design leader at Porsche, as well as former design chief of Lucid Motors. Another experienced designer, Hugh Robinson, previously with Porsche and General Motors, will lead the product line of FLOW.
