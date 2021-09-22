India’s First Hyrbid eVTOL Really Is a Luxurious Flying Car, Boasts Impressive Range

You’ve most likely heard about several eVTOL concepts coming from the U.S. and European developers, but did you know that India is working on what could become Asia’s first eVTOL? And it’s not just any eVTOL, but a flying car with high-end features and a luxury design.
You know a project is outstanding, when government officials are interested in it. This is the case with Vinata Aeromobility’s flying car concept, which was recently presented to India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia. Asian News International (ANI) reported that the minister was “delighted” to be introduced to the concept of the “soon-to-become Asia’s first hybrid car” – and he has good reasons to be.
It doesn’t have a name yet, but Vinata’s pioneering project is described as a flying car that’s also hybrid and autonomous. With a 5,548 mm (18 feet) length, 5,477 mm (17.9 feet) width and 2,240 mm (7.3 feet) height, this VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) vehicle has room for two passengers and can withstand a maximum takeoff weight of 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs). It can reach up to 3,000 feet in the sky, and it’s equipped with quadricycle landing gear.
In terms of performance, this flying car promises a maximum speed of 120 kph (74.5 mph) and a 100-km (62 miles) range, with a flight endurance of 60 minutes. Designed with a co-axial quad-rotor, the flying car is powered by eight BLDC motors and eight fixed pitch propellers. Having several motors and propellers makes the aircraft safer – in case on them fails, the others can land safely.
What’s remarkable about Vinata’s hybrid VTOL is also the panoramic window canopy that offers a great view, and what the company describes as a “luxurious interior”, with high-tech features. The onboard entertainment system also provides GPS navigation, soft-landing assistance. An automatic “return-to-home” feature is also enabled.
The Chennai-based startup hasn’t announced an official launch date so far, but its flying car for commuting, cargo transport and medical emergencies definitely looks promising.
