Indian Super Scout Tank Machine Is a French-Style Naked Beast

Seeing over the years all the great builds coming from that place, one might be inclined to believe Europe is a wonderful realm to be a motorcyclist in. That’s because unlike most American shops, who make one-offs to display and ride here and there, garages in Europe are creating stunning projects that can be replicated over and over, as most of them are dealers, or in the business of manufacturing parts they need to sell.
The heavily modified Scout Bobber we have here is a fine example of a one-off build that can be replicated again and again for any owner of such a two-wheeler. Created by Indian Paris and French custom shop Tank Machine, it was unveiled in 2015 at the WorldMotor bike show in Paris, and went on to become the grand prize of a competition for riders one year later.
Built with the purpose of giving the Indian Scout a “new naked look,” the bike retained all of its original mechanical bits, but was visually transformed into something else.
Called in this modified form Indian Super Scout Tank Machine, it comes with the original tank fuel shown in raw metal state, but with the Warbonnet logo on, a brown leather seat, and no chrome parts, as they all have been replaced by metal or matt black elements.
A straight handlebar contributes to a more advanced riding position, and you get a more adventurous feeling while doing so thanks to the removal of the original mud guards and their replacement with two lick wheel brushed aluminum pieces. The bike rides on Metzeler whitewall tires front and rear.
Back in 2016, when this bike was offered as the grand prize of the Indian competition, it had an estimated price of €18,980. That would be $24,322 at today’s exchange rates, and adjusted for inflation.
Built with the purpose of giving the Indian Scout a “new naked look,” the bike retained all of its original mechanical bits, but was visually transformed into something else.
Called in this modified form Indian Super Scout Tank Machine, it comes with the original tank fuel shown in raw metal state, but with the Warbonnet logo on, a brown leather seat, and no chrome parts, as they all have been replaced by metal or matt black elements.
A straight handlebar contributes to a more advanced riding position, and you get a more adventurous feeling while doing so thanks to the removal of the original mud guards and their replacement with two lick wheel brushed aluminum pieces. The bike rides on Metzeler whitewall tires front and rear.
Back in 2016, when this bike was offered as the grand prize of the Indian competition, it had an estimated price of €18,980. That would be $24,322 at today’s exchange rates, and adjusted for inflation.