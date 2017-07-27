Indian Motorcycle Updates All Models For 2018, Adds Two Cruisers and a Bobber

Whether you want a small cruiser good for the city and quick back road rides, a full-on touring machine or anything in between Indian has the right machine for everyone now with the addition of three new models for 2018 and the update of the rest of the lineup.

With tracker handlebars and footpegs that sit 1.5-inches rearwards, the Scout Bobber delivers a mode engaged riding position. The designers have added new knobby tires and blacked-out wheel for a stronger look.



The rear suspension has been lowered while the front has received new cartridge forks for a more dynamic ride. More features include a black headlight nacelle, fewer engine covers, vented exhaust shields, black speedometer face, chopped fenders, and two-tone leather bobber seat.



The Scout Bobber will be available later this year in five colors (Indian Motorcycle Red, Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Star Silver Smoke, and Bronze Smoke). Check with your local dealer for pricing info.



The standard 2018 Indian Scout was not forgotten, and so it now comes with standard pillion seat and footpegs along with a revised fork and new Pirelli tires. As an extra, you can get two new colors - Metallic Jade and Willow Green/Ivory Cream.



Same goes for the 2018 Scout Sixty which gets two new finishes - Polished Bronze and Thunder Black/Titanium Metallic (with red pin stripe). Other than that, it stays the same as the 2017 model year.



The 2018 Indian Springfield will be the same with the addition of a new Metallic Jade/Thunder Black finish, but the big news is that you can now get a Springfield Dark Horse which has been introduced for 2018.



Like other existing Dark Horse variants, the 2018 Springfield Dark Horse features matte black paint with gloss black details. It also comes with an open front fender to showcase a 19-inch ten-spoke rim while a new quick-release windshield protects the rider from the elements at speed.



The Chief stays the same and will only be available in Steel Gray, but the Chief Classic has been updated for 2018 and got white-walled tires, wire spoked rims, and chrome hand controls.



For 2018, the Indian Chief Vintage also gets black leather saddlebags and seat for the first time along with two new colors - Star Silver over Thunder Black and Sky Blue over Pearl White.



The Chieftain will now be offered with open fenders and a 19-inch black rim at the front along with one color setup (Steel Gray). But then there will be a new 2018 Chieftain Classic on the list coming with a valanced front feeder and a vintage black seat which can be had in three color schemes (Thunder Black,



New colors have been added for the Chieftain Limited too, with Brilliant Blue, White Smoke, Thunder Black Pearl with Graphics, and Bronze Smoke with Graphics now being on the list. Also, the 2018 Chieftain Dark Horse will be offered as standard with RideCommand and 19-inch rim covered by an open fender.



Indian also released a brand new 2018 Roadmaster Elite variant which comes in a two-tone cobalt blue and black color that has been hand painted along with real 23K gold leaf badging on the tank. RideCommand, 300-watt premium audio system, chrome front and rear bumpers, passenger armrests and stylish pinnacle mirrors are coming as standard.



Last but not least, the 2018 Indian Roadmaster will come with two new color setups - Polished Bronze/Thunder Black and Pearl White/Star Silver.



