Indian Motorcycle Rolls Out 2022 Limited-Edition Chieftain Elite

Indian Motorcycle took the wraps off the new Chieftain Elite. With its streamlined fairing, slammed saddlebags with sharp lines, and bronze finishes, the bike is bound to turn heads both on and off the road. To the head-turning style are added a ton of premium features that match the impressive power of the Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin engine.
The Chieftain Elite receives a new coat of Heavy Metal Smoke paint in 2022, along with custom-inspired design elements. Polished bronze accents on the engine's push rod tubes, horn cover, and cam cover contrast the bike's dark appearance and take its style to another level.
The bike carries on the aggressive appearance with the streamlined fairing, sleek lines, and slammed saddlebags. The custom design is completed by the badging, low suspension, and the 10-spoke, precision machined wheels showcased by the open fender.
At the heart of this machine continues to sit the company's most powerful air-cooled powertrain, the Thunderstroke 116, which delivers 126 ft-lbs (171 Nm) of torque. Indian didn't mention the power, but it's good to note that the torque is slightly smaller when compared to the newly-introduced Challenger Elite.
Riders can select from three ride modes, including Tour, Standard, and Sport. The 2022 Chieftain Elite is equipped with premium features. Other standard elements included that make any ride comfortable are the spacious select floorboards, the adjustable windscreen, the Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight, and the 400-watt PowerBand audio system.
When riding in traffic, rear cylinder deactivation also enhances rider comfort. The Chieftain Elite, like the Indian Challenger Elite, has a RIDE COMMAND-powered touchscreen display that has Apple CarPlay, turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth compatibility.
It also shows the rider information about the traffic/weather and vehicle's health and allows the users to find where their bike was last powered on. The Chieftain Elite also features keyless ignition, ABS, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring, and remote-locking saddlebags.
Only 150 units of the new 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite will be available across the globe. Pricing for this premium bagger starts at $32,999. The model is expected to arrive in dealerships this month.
