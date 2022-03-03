Indian Motorcycle and Super73 Roll Out Versatile E-Bike With Hooligan Styling

Indian Motorcycle teamed up with e-bike manufacturer Super73 for a special electric bike. Featuring the Super73’s electric powertrain and a moto-inspired design, the new eFTR Hooligan 1.2 is a machine made for epic adventures.
The eFTR Hooligan 1.2 is based on the Super73-S2 electric motorbike, a machine built with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame for the urban concrete jungle. While the core remains the same, Indian took care of its design, adding a moto-inspired styling. The bike comes with inverted front forks, mid moto-style handlebars, and an LED headlight with an FTR-inspired wind deflector.
It rides on more aggressive tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels. Indian also removed the front and rear fenders to give it that classic Hooligan look and relocated the battery for better balance. A custom-made seat, a gold chain, and stunning red accents complete the whole look of this new bike.
“With a rich heritage and racing DNA dating back more than a century, Indian Motorcycle is among a rare group of brands that can truly be defined as an ‘American original,’ and the team did an incredible job redesigning the SUPER73-S2 to capture the spirit of the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand,” said Michael Cannavo, Co-Founder of Super73.
Spec-wise, the eFTR Hooligan 1.2 is equipped with a 960 Wh removable battery that delivers more than 40 miles (64 km) of range at 20 mph (32 kph) under throttle-only operation. And in ECO pedal-assist mode, the ride can cover 75 miles (121 km) before running out of e-juice.
Riders can select from four different ride modes according to their needs. For more power, for example, the Off-Road Mode will deliver 2000W (2.0kW) and throttle speeds that exceed 28 mph (45 kph).
The eFTR Hooligan 1.2 is priced at $3,999, and it does not require a motorcycle license to operate. The bike will be available online and at Indian Motorcycle dealers across the U.S. this spring. You can check out the new machine in the video down below.
