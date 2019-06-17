autoevolution
 

Indian Man Jailed for Life for Staging Hijacking Hoax Meant to Get Lover Fired

17 Jun 2019, 3:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One man’s very stupid mistake will now see him spend the rest of his life behind bars and, believe it or not, this is the most optimistic outcome he could have hoped for in a trial that has been going on since October 2017.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
That’s when Birju Salla from India was jailed, following a police investigation that determined he had written, printed and placed inside the toilet of a Jet Airways flight a letter claiming terrorists were about to hijack the plane. The letter was a hoax, which he assumed would get his lover fired from the airline.

According to The Guardian, Salla is the first person to be sentenced under India’s strict Anti-Hijacking Act of 2016, which actually stipulates only 2 possible outcomes: life in prison or the death penalty. He is actually lucky to have been given the former.

Salla is a married man and has 2 children. He worked in the diamond trade, which allowed him to travel by plane a lot. On one of his travels, he met and fell in love with a flight attendant on Jet Airways, and he kept trying to get her to quit her job so they could spend more time together.

He even married her in secret at some point during their torrid affair, though she probably had no idea that he was already taken. The Guardian notes that she considers herself his legal wife because their marriage was registered by the courts. She is still in contact with him, unlike the “other” wife, who abandoned him upon his arrest.

Because the flight attendant wouldn’t quit her job, Salla came up with an idea: he wrote the threatening letter and placed it in the toilet of a plane, thinking the emergency would lead to the closure of the airline. This way, he and the woman would get to spend more time together.

The Mumbai-Delhi flight made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad, and the pilots handed over the letter to authorities. They immediately realized it wasn’t legitimate, because it didn’t make too much sense: Salla had used Google Translate to convert the text from English to Urdu, so as to make it look as if a Muslim had written it.

In addition to the jail sentence, Salla has also been ordered to pay 50 million rupees in fines. His attorney plans to challenge the sentence, and says that it didn’t actually come as a surprise: “He has been in jail since October 2017 so I suppose he is getting used to it by now, he knew it was going to happen. If only he hadn’t done something so stupid.”
terrorism Jet Airways India prison hoax airplane
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 