Indian FTR Black Swan, Lancia Delta-Inspired War Tank FTRs to Be Unveiled Soon

If you’re into the motorcycle world, then the names Brice Hennebert and Workhorse Speed Shop certainly ring a bell. These are the names, for instance, behind the insane Appaloosa motorcycle. And soon, they will be the names behind two Indian FTRs like no other.
Appaloosa, a heavily modified Scout Bobber, came in two versions, and sang its song during the Sultans of Sprint event in 2019, and later during the Baikal Mile Ice Festival. Meaning we all got to enjoy them, at least from afar, seeing them being raced.
The two new FTRs will probably be a bit low profile. Sure, Indian will probably show them, once they’re ready, but we’ll not have that many opportunities to talk about them. That’s because the bikes were commissioned by two Workhorse Speed Shop customers, brothers who are looking for unique rides.
The first build, Hennebert says, it’s an FTR made like a really sporty, GP-tyle sports bike meant for road use. It’s called Black Swan, and was allegedly inspired by 1990s sports bikes, with tons of carbon fiber used as to offset that inspiration.
The second one is called FTR AMA, and its maker says it should be something like a war tank, but inspired by the Lancia Delta HF and its Martini Racing livery, as per the requirements of the customer.
Both builds will be using the most modern hardware to stand out in the crowd, with big names in the industry involved, at least as far as parts are concerned – Akrapovic will handle the exhaust, Ohlins the suspension, and Beringer the brakes.
At the time of writing, there is no exact date set for when the two bikes will be unveiled, but we are promised, both by the builder and by Indian, that “they will make an impact” once they are shown.
