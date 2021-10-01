Indian FTR 1200 Sport Edition Is All About Custom Carbon and Sharp Angles

5 Custom Victory Gunner Flaunts Red Hammer Paint for All Harley Fans to See and Hate

Now, a stock FTR 1200 has a starting price over at Indian of just under $13,000, but this modified version will set you back some $22,000, which is significantly more expensive than even the FTR R Carbon, which retails from $17,000. Yet there are few garages that have immediately fallen in love with the two-wheeler, and have begun modifying it to the extreme in some cases. One of the most prolific such garages is based over in Germany, and it’s called Hollister’s Motorcycles We’ve featured these guys and their FTR-based conversions before. We’ve had over the past few months things like the Black Swan, or the blood-red one we’ve talked about no later than yesterday. Now, it’s time for a carbon-clad example of the FTR 1200.Dubbed by its builders 1200 Sport Edition, this particular FTR bows to the power carbon fiber usually has on the onlooker, and generously deploys the material on the most visible element, the fuel tank, but also elsewhere.The Sport Edition uses the line’s stock engine, a 1,203cc unit capable of developing 121 hp and tied to a six-speed transmission. The engine breaths through an aftermarket exhaust system, and spins 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. They are fitted with a custom shock absorber that lowers the bike by 30 mm, and an aftermarket swingarm, respectively, and come painted in black, like the entire build for that matter.The wheels sit under in-house-made fenders, and Hollister’s also supplied the seat, risers and handlebar. motogadget is responsible for the electrical part and speedometer, while Indian itself supplied, apart from the bike itself, things like the pulley and fuel tank.Now, a stock FTR 1200 has a starting price over at Indian of just under $13,000, but this modified version will set you back some $22,000, which is significantly more expensive than even the FTR R Carbon, which retails from $17,000.