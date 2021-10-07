Indian FTR 1200 Black Edition Keeps Things Simple, Still Gets Quite Expensive

There are two main factors that go hand in hand with a custom motorcycle. The first is the fact you’ll probably end up owing a two-wheeler unlike any other in the world. The second is that it’ll cost you quite a lot.
There are some garages out there so good at what they do that they long moved past making one-offs, and the choices they now offer are essentially customized production lines for certain motorcycles. That means the uniqueness factor is pretty much out the door, and one’s left only with the large price tag.
One such shop is German Hollister’s Motorcycles. In the business for quite some time, they provide customization options for both Indian and Victory motorcycles, meaning they can build one-offs, but also customized series, if we can call them that.
The one you’re looking at now is called FTR 1200 Black Edition, the sibling of the Sport Edition we showed you at the beginning of the month. It builds upon the stock 1200, adding a wealth of custom and aftermarket extras that make it stand out both in looks and in price.
As usual, this project is a blend of Indian and Hollister’s parts. The Americans are responsible for the base bike, of course, but also for some of the parts used during the customization process, like the swingarm, fuel tank (with a touch of German custom), or pulley.
The Germans brought to the table the general know-how, but also hardware like the risers, handlebars, or fenders.
The engine was left untouched, but Hollister’s says they can add to the build any exhaust system the customer wants. For wheels, the shop went for 19-inch front and 18-inch rear pieces.
As said, the Black Edition can be made time and time again, so you will probably not be the only one riding one of these in the end. You will probably be one of the few though, as this thing is priced at close to $23,000, which is about double the price of the donor motorcycle.
