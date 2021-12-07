Indian Chief Is a Takamine Special With 1937 Ford Metal, Shown on Nicholas Hoult’s B-Day

Back in April of this year, American bike maker Indian announced a short series of three Chief-based projects meant to advertise the launch of the new family of bikes. The three projects were to be handled by Indian Larry’s former partners, Paul Cox and Keino Sasaki, freestyler Carey Hart, and Brat Style’s Go Takamine.
The first one, made by Cox and Sasaki, was revealed back in August, and we were kind of giving up hope to see the Takamine and Hart creations by the end of the year. Indian however partially proved us wrong, and this week released some more details and images of the second bike in the series.
Here is the Brat Style Chief the Japanese customizer has been working on, a simple and not flashy creations, as he calls it. The custom touches are kept on the low side, yet effective, and the bike seems to belong right into the lineup of custom builds Takamine made over the years.
“The frame design was the first thing that caught my eye,” Go Takamine said in a statement. “Straight away I could see the potential, which of course Ola had intended when he and his team designed the new Chief. It fits so well with what I like to create and so the seed was sewn for this project.”
On this special project, we get things like a specially-shaped fuel tank, a discreet rear fender, with the metal for it taken from a 1937 Ford, and a bunch of other specially-designed elements, including a Brat Style exhaust system, fork covers, chain guard, or handlebars.
The bike seen here in official pics has been previewed last week by Takamine and Nicholas Hoult, the Mad Max and X-Men actor who is celebrating his 32 birthday as you’re reading this. Indian says Hoult is now “the custodian of one very special Indian Motorcycle,“ meaning this one-off could very well be seen on the streets soon.
