Indian Chief Dark Horse Raven Plays the Monotone Card, Nails Tattoo Look

Back in July, American bike maker Indian announced a peculiar project that called for an unlikely collaboration with three icons of the otherwise unrelated field of tattoo art. Since then, we’ve already seen the bike designed by tattoo artist Mayonaize, and the one handled by Shige. And now comes the last of the bunch, tweaked by Carlos Torres.
And by tweaked don’t go imagining you’re about to see some incredible new body parts being slapped on the two-wheeler because Torres is, after all, a tattoo artist, not a bike builder. So yes, we get a new look, but that’s about it.
In this case, the bike used was a Chief Dark Horse which got wrapped in monotone colors that display a black and grey raven on the fuel tank, with “stylised feather and filigree motif subtly flowing across both front and rear fenders to accentuate the movement of the machine and its sculpted bodywork.”
“The difficult part was trying to design something that’s going to move around the motorcycle with contour changes and make it become part of the bike, so that presented a pretty big challenge. The idea of my design on an Indian Motorcycle® is pretty cool, I didn’t ever think that would happen,” Carlos said.
For now, Indian has only showed virtual images of the Torres bike, but plans on bringing the design into the real world later this year, just as it will do with the other two. The Raven Chief Dark Horse is scheduled to be shown for the first time in the spring of next year at an event in London.
But the three tattooed bikes shown so far will not be the only ones created by Indian. In all, another 40 of them will be shown by the bike maker in digital form at first, and an undisclosed number will be transported into the real world as well – although based on what criteria is yet to be revealed.
