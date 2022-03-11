Indian Celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s Historic Success With Limited-Edition FTR

To celebrate the Wrecking Crew’s five-consecutive American Flat Track manufacturers championships, Indian Motorcycle has introduced a new limited-edition FTR – a machine inspired by the inconic FTR750 flat tracker.
Indian Motorcycle Racing returned to professional flat track racing in 2017, securing the American Flat Track Manufacturer’s Championship with the Scout FTR750. Since then, the Wrecking Crew has won five consecutive championships.
The new FTR Championship Edition gets inspiration from the legendary FTR750 and comes with a unique livery. To remind riders that it’s a commemorative FTR model, it has an Indian Motorcycle Racing bezel that displays each championship season.
The bike also includes premium components that make it stand out. The carbon fiber bodywork with the tank shrouds, headlight nacelle, front fender, and seat cowl gives it an aggressive look. To that, Indian added titanium Akrapovic exhaust mufflers.
It also equipped it with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels wrapped in Dunlop DT3s. The front forks are adjustable, and it has a piggyback rear shock for a smooth ride. Flat tracker aluminum handlebars complete the whole racy design. Its core is represented by a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine capable of delivering 120 hp and 87 ft-lbs of torque.
Tech-wise, the limited-edition FTR sports a digital touchscreen display with Bluetooth that lets the rider take control of the machine. Other features include wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, traction control, and cornering ABS. It also has three ride modes: Sport, Standard, and Rain.
“Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative show piece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets,” said Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle Vice President.
Only 400 of these machines will be available worldwide. Pricing for the new FTR Championship Edition starts at $16,499 MSRP. The bike is expected to hit Indian Motorcycle dealerships in April.
Until then, race fans will have the chance to see the Wrecking Crew in the 2022 Championship Season opener at the Volusia Half-Mile. The team, which includes 2021 SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees, two-time champion Briar Bauman and Shayna Texter-Bauman, will look to defend its title.
The Mission Volusia Half-Mile I was initially scheduled for Thursday, March 10th. However, due to poor weather, it has been postponed to Saturday, March 12th.
