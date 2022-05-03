Indian Billionaire’s Custom Luxury Toy Is One of the Most Beautiful Superyachts Ever Built

When you finally establish yourself as either a millionaire or a billionaire, a jaw-dropping luxury yacht that’s tailored to your specifications is a must. In addition to all the luxury cars and the mandatory private jet, a floating mansion is a statement. Not all luxury vessel owners have the most refined taste when it comes to design, but this billionaire’s pleasure craft is truly one of the most beautiful ones out there.
Just a couple of years ago, Sameer Gehlaut was not only one of the richest men in India, but also one of the youngest billionaires. At 45, he owned the country’s second biggest mortgage lender, after he had started dabbling in brokerage services when he was a student.
Earlier this year, Gehlaut resigned from his position of non-executive director of Indiabulls Housing, and it’s unclear whether his fortune dropped from billions to millions. But the Joy superyacht that was allegedly built for him hasn’t changed ownership, so things must not be that bad.
This custom beauty is the first superyacht to showcase an exterior design by the famous Bannenberg & Rowell luxury studio. Built by Feadship in 2016, it was the brand’s first model to feature interiors created by Studio Indigo. According to the shipyard, the owner was “completely new to the industry,” yet wanted something that would stand out as being entirely different. The 230-footer (70 meters) is dripping with elegance across its five decks.
In addition to the swimming pool and BBQ on the sun deck, Joy also offers a fully-equipped gym and a spa. The wide beach club can turn into a dance floor, while one of the decks is suitable for various games. Concave lines and plenty of glass make this superyacht look ultra-sophisticated, with winter gardens (air conditioned outdoor/indoor spaces) throughout.
Up to 12 guests can enjoy its elegant staterooms, with 19 crew members catering to their needs. That’s because the stylish Joy is also a coveted luxury charter yacht. According to Burgess, $700,000 can buy you a week of total pampering onboard this floating paradise. Such an exquisite vessel had to be shared with the world.
