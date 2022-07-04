Independence Day Comes Bearing Euro Gifts: Ford Bronco Will Cross the Atlantic

It is entirely true that not all Blue Oval-loving Americans will have a great 4th of July because Ford has not yet produced and delivered their Bronco example that was ordered a long time ago. Yet, here is the big 4x4 expanding into fresh territory. With a catch, of course.
No, this is not yet another local dealership throwing itself into the Bronco game. And we have no idea if European units will have fewer reliability problems than their American cousins. Yet here it is officially official: Ford will have the “iconic American off-roader coming to Europe in limited numbers.”
Yep, that is the big catch – as well as Blue Oval’s way to hedge all bets in case the production and scheduling take yet another big hit. The Old Continent’s Ford Bronco comes in exclusive 4x4 four-door form, “with rugged design, extreme off-road ability and latest-generation tech for a wide range of off-road conditions.” Plus, there’s GOAT via the Terrain Management System, a so-called Trail Toolbox, and a “high-performance off-road suspension” along with a wide array of accessories.
Those who already plan a few summer adventures on the Old Continent alongside the Ford Bronco and its “roof tents, light bars, equipment carriers, and washable seat trims” need to hold their horses for a while. This is simply because the U.S. automaker will tentatively kick off deliveries across selected left-hand-drive European markets, “in strictly limited numbers, from late 2023.” So, back to playing with the Hot Wheels version of the two-door Bronco, which has been available for a while in Europe…
Anyway, now that we know that no RHD version is in the cards – sorry, UK, you are stuck with ‘luxury car specialist’ Clive Sutton and the likes’ it also looks like – we will have to wait a little longer to find out all the exact details. You know, important stuff like the powertrain and markets of choice, delivery numbers, as well as the all-important pricing strategy.
