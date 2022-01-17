Incredible Mogul 777 Is a Breathtaking Project Between an Influencer and a Design Studio

If someone would look for his future dream yacht, they should start looking at this project and either get inspired or give them a call for a meeting and establish the details.
We've seen many yachts, either built or just as a design sketch. But this luxurious yacht ticks more boxes than many people could think of. After all, how many people heard about a waterfall on a yacht? This dreamboat was designed by Abbasli Design together with Denis Suka (The Yacht Mogul), a prolific yachting influencer. The result is a 77.7 m (255 ft) superyacht with room for 18 guests.
The overall design is sporty, with sleek lines and large glass areas around the vessel. For those who want to swim in the ocean, there are two fold-down terraces that offer direct access to the water. But the luxurious superyacht also offers two pools. One of them is a glass aquarium with a transparent bottom that hangs above the beach club. Around it, there are sunbeds and three large glass panels that offer an open feel for the guests.
At the front, the owner's suite has a panoramic view of the bow. A helicopter can use the touch-and-go helipad from the foredeck and bring the guests and supplies on the Mogul 777. The owner can watch them from their dedicated pool or the jacuzzi installed up on the sundeck. Denis Suka said in his Instagram post that the interior is fully customizable according to the owner's need. This is one of the reasons why there are no interior renderings.
The Mogul 777 features a steel hull and an aluminum superstructure, and it will be powered by an undisclosed yet, powerplant. Yet, the influencer thinks that a "greener" solution with either hydrogen or hybrid-electric should be considered. He said that the maximum speed for this luxurious superyacht could be 24 knots (27.6 mph or 44.4 kph). As for the price, well, it's like on a Rolls-Royce Bespoke: if you have to ask...
