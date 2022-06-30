Increased Fuel Prices Have Led to Fewer Drivers Speeding, Study Claims

Rising fuel prices across the world have hit the budget of most drivers on the road. The situation has also led to a change in how people drive, at least in some countries. For example, in the UK, a study has found that drivers have curbed speeding to reduce their fuel costs. Let us dig into that for a moment.
The study was conducted by IAM Roadsmart, and only surveyed 1,004 drivers. Out of all the respondents, 38 percent said that they now drive more economically as a result of rising fuel costs, while 19 percent (almost one in five) said they now take extra care to stick to the speed limit.
Moreover, 72 percent of respondents said that they have changed the way they travel due to rising fuel costs. Sadly, the people most affected by the change are those who had to commute to work while also having a tight budget, and this is not only true in the UK, but also in other countries of the world. In other words, some people will struggle to pay for the fuel they need to get to work.
According to statistics made by the Department of Transport, driving over the speed limit was a factor in seven percent of all accidents. While that figure may not seem that high, you need to take into account that 17 percent of those accidents were fatalities.
Instead of thinking to yourself that accidents happen, be informed that figures tell a different story. You must take into account the fact that traveling too fast for conditions, as well as exceeding the posted speed limit, were factors that led to 13 percent of all accidents, and the results of those led to 27 percent of all fatalities. You see where this is going, right?
Estimates made by IAM Roadsmart claim that between six and 12.5 million of the 33 million people in the UK who have a full driver's license have lately turned to a slower or a smoother driving style.
Sadly, we will have to wait a few more months, at least, so that we can see this study coordinated with facts on accident statistics, as well as the number of speeding tickets issued at the same time.
