Increased Fuel Prices Have Led to Fewer Drivers Speeding, Study Claims

More on this:

1 Two Drivers Caught Speeding Just As They Were Passing the Police, Fine Came Quickly Too

2 Biker Going 144 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone Says He Wanted to Cool Down, Almost Gets Tased

3 A Speeding Driver Filmed Himself Reaching 124mph As He Flies Past Police Station

4 How Much Does a Speeding Ticket Cost Throughout the World

5 Nine in 10 Driving Instructors Say Kids Pick up Bad Driving Habits From Parents