Incomplete R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Is a Fascinating Digital JDM Sight to Behold

Although they usually seem like a highly imaginative breed of curious people, it’s not often that automotive artists go out of their way to breach certain boundaries. Especially the self-imposed ones of their comfort zone.
Some pixel masters have become larger than life through their designs, and yet (at least) part of the public has seemingly abandoned them. One personal example would be Chris Labrooy, who even got one of his artsy compositions turned into something real by Porsche itself. Yet, after witnessing one of his creations, they instantly become past news. Even when others get inspired to create floating 911s...
Others like to spice up things with outrageous creations, but they’re actually limited to just face-swapping all sorts of models to deliver gibberish mashups. Sure, those are cool, but only for a while – because there’s always more of the same: get front from one car, slap it on other car’s rear half for laughs or hate comments.
Of course, there are numerous exceptions, and sometimes it’s bonkers to see those imaginative creations – even ones initially intended as memes – boil inside the hearts and minds of fans to the point of becoming real-life projects. Hopefully, the latest idea from Hugo Silvas, the CGI expert better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, will have the same outcome. If not for an aficionado’s dream garage, at least for the next Sci-Fi automotive movie.
It all started as something different from his usual line of CGI work. And the fascination for Sci-Fi cars got the better of him, to the point of snatching some studio lighting techniques from a fellow pixel master and adapting them to his virtual brush (aka KeyShot 3D software) of choice.
The result speaks for itself. It’s a masterfully incomplete motorsport-inspired (or maybe the roll cage is just for club show?!) Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that looks like a restomod performed sometime during the next decade... Perhaps for a cool new Sci-Fi blockbuster franchise.
