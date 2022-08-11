Incoming Airbus A380 Births Massive Contrails, See the Action From Right Under It

You don’t have to be an aviation enthusiast to know that airplanes, even when they fly at a altitudes that do not allow observation with the naked eye, usually leave signs of their passing. They’re called contrails, and are spectacular enough to have people chasing them all over the clear blue skies.
Contrails (or condensation trails) occur when certain conditions are met. They usually appear at aircraft cruising altitudes, and in most cases are the result of engine exhaust: water and carbon dioxide are shot out into the cold air around the plane, and condense to form those thin lines of cloud that trail behind an airplane, giving away the direction it came from.
It’s a pretty simple process, but one that looks spectacular even when witnessed from down here, on the surface of the Earth. Can you imagine, then, how impressive the creation of contrails can be when seen from up close?
Wonder no more, as a video published earlier this week by Airplane Pictures (and available below this text) makes all that wonderfully clear.
We get to see, from up close, an Airbus A380 approaching at very high speeds, the air behind it getting all worked up by the four roaring engines, and transformed into massive contrails that look like clouds of smoke coming out in pairs from under each wing.
The details accompanying the video are very scarce, as we have no idea at what altitude the Airbus was flying when it was captured on film, nor why was another, undisclosed type of aircraft, the one with the pilot holding the camera, moving head-on toward the behemoth - although, granted, at a lower altitude.
We are also unable to say when or where this video was shot, but we are glad someone thought of recording this and making it public.
It’s a pretty simple process, but one that looks spectacular even when witnessed from down here, on the surface of the Earth. Can you imagine, then, how impressive the creation of contrails can be when seen from up close?
Wonder no more, as a video published earlier this week by Airplane Pictures (and available below this text) makes all that wonderfully clear.
We get to see, from up close, an Airbus A380 approaching at very high speeds, the air behind it getting all worked up by the four roaring engines, and transformed into massive contrails that look like clouds of smoke coming out in pairs from under each wing.
The details accompanying the video are very scarce, as we have no idea at what altitude the Airbus was flying when it was captured on film, nor why was another, undisclosed type of aircraft, the one with the pilot holding the camera, moving head-on toward the behemoth - although, granted, at a lower altitude.
We are also unable to say when or where this video was shot, but we are glad someone thought of recording this and making it public.
An A380 passing by ?? pic.twitter.com/maiCnqVyUA— Airplane Pictures ? (@ilove_aviation) August 8, 2022