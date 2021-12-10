Incat Crowther's Super Fast Electric Hybrid Ferry Is Coming to Auckland

A 105-foot (32-meter) electric hybrid ferry designed by marine design business Incat Crowther will join the Auckland-based Fullers360 fleet. The vessel is expected to dramatically reduce Fullers360’s carbon emissions by 750,000 kg (165,346 lbs) per year on the Auckland-Devonport route alone.
The new vessel will take its place next to the other ten Incat Crowther-designed ferries in the Fullers360 fleet, providing not only improved efficiency but also quiet cruises. It’s a flexible ferry that features a modular cabin. It has a capacity of 299 passengers and it comes with a main deck designed for metro operations.
A spacious entryway connects to an open space with plenty of seats that can be folded up to provide enough room for up to 28 bikes. An upper deck serves as an extra space for when the main deck has reached its full capacity.
People can also relax at a café bar located amidships during their journey. Actually, the whole passenger experience is focused around the large midship boarding doors, which are similarly designed to the existing Fuller360 fleet.
The vessel is powered by four Danfoss EM-PMI540-T4000 electric motors that are mounted to Hamilton HTX42 water jets. A 1,944 kWh battery pack feeds it enough energy to make it cut through the waters at a top speed of 32 mph (52 kph).
The drivetrain can also employ a pair of generators that can be used in conjunction with the battery pack to extend its range. This way, it will be able to operate not just on the Auckland-Devonport route but on other routes as well.
While the charging network is improved to allow all-electric operation on longer voyages, this technology also helps the electrification transition. As hydrogen propulsion is gaining more and more attention, the operator will have the possibility of refitting the ferry with engines capable of operating on this fuel in the future.
In addition to the standard electric-only profile, the vessel may increase its range by using a mode that feeds the propulsion motors directly from the generators, a mode that charges the batteries from the generators, and a hybrid boost mode that uses both.
