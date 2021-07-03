In the Netherlands You Can Rent Houses That Are 3D-Printed

More on this:

1 3D Printing Is Changing the Bicycle Industry – Here Are a Few Ways How

2 Here’s the First Sustainable House Built Entirely With a 3D Printer

3 This Multi-Functional Robot Was Designed to Lend You a Hand. Literally

4 3D Printed Acros Gravel Bike Promises to Smooth Out Your Rides With Style

5 Humans Can Now 3D Print Structures on the Moon Using Local Lunar Materials