In Desperate Need of Four Wheels? a Crusty, Dented 2005 Chevy Malibu Classic Beats the Bus

Remember when the Chevy Malibu used to be a cool car? Neither do we, as most of us weren't fortunate enough to grow up in the late 1960s. But that doesn't mean later model Malibus are completely useless.
They may not have a fraction of the charm as Malibus from the 60s. But in the age of inflation, sometimes, what you need doesn't align with what you want. This is a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Classic.
At a time when the Malibu moniker was evolving from the old GM N-body platform to the new Epsilon standard, the Classic ensured GM could squeeze as many sales out of old hardware as possible before the N-body went you-know-what's up shortly after that. With a 140-horsepower 2.2-liter four-pot under the hood, the Malibu Classic competed directly with Honda Civics and Toyota Corollas.
Though it never stood a chance of competing toe to toe in sales with Japanese automakers, the Malibu Classic still has its virtues in 2022. This example comes to us via Midwest Auto Store in Florence, Kentucky. With a drab grey interior and even more drab grey interior, this is the kind of car that could blend into a completely empty parking lot.
That said, you can't really argue with fuel economy figures in the 32 miles per gallon range on the highway. Though a figure of just 21 MPG in the city makes this a poor choice for city slickers, there's absolutely a market for people in the U.S. who need a daily commuter to take them across interstates back and forth from home to work.
There are better cars to drive, better cars to be seen driving, and better cars for being reliable daily drivers. But for just $500 to take home a running and driving automobile, you can invest more of your hard-earned money into things other than your wheels.
If you don't give a rat's behind about cars, chances are good this will be enough. Those who respect the struggle and embrace the hustle will find their way to bad and bougie status eventually. We just need to ride it out in the meantime. That's the line of thinking you'll need to embrace to forget the fact the driver's side rear door was t-boned and never repaired. Awe well.
