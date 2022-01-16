Imported 1989 Diesel Datsun Pickup Here to Steal F-150s Lunch Money

Americans in their shiny new Dodge Ram Cummins diesel trucks probably felt pretty smug about themselves in the year of our lord 1989. Their powerful Cummins turbodiesel engines suddenly made every other domestic truck look weak and meager. Little did most of them know, the Japanese had already built such a diesel truck, and they never made nearly as much of a fuss about it.
But archaic and many hated laws about what cars can and can't be imported into the United States can't hold down a good diesel pickup forever. So it's our great pleasure to welcome this 1989 Datsun 4x4 to These States United. We think it'll find the wide-open trails around these parts quite enjoyable.
The humble four-cylinder turbodiesel engine under the hood to this Datsun truck may feel tiny compared to the monstrous diesels we're so used to modern trucks sporting. Granted, this is not by any means even a remotely quick vehicle. But what this Japanese pickup can do better than perhaps any truck in the world survives. The durability of 80s Datsun/Nissan trucks is rivaled only by Toyota and their near-indestructible Hilux.
That's why you won't find many creature comforts on a truck like this; there's not even an automatic transmission. A four-speed manual and a heavy clutch are what you're stuck within this case. But again, how often do you see Ford F-150s, Chevy Silverados, or Dodge Ram Cummins of this vintage in this nice of a shape? Almost never, because the Datsun was built to a standard that transcends most automobiles of any kind.
This particular example is available via betterbuyingcars on eBay out of Nottingham, Maryland. The bidding ends on the evening of January 16th, 2022, with the current highest bid of $10,643.21. That might seem pretty expensive for what is a three-decade-old pickup truck at the end of the day. But some trucks are built tougher than others, it would seem.
