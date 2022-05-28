Immersive House of Luxury Showroom Opened by Rolls-Royce in Doha, Qatar

SUV

The design concept for displaying some of the most luxurious cars in the world spins around the idea of immersive experience. Divided into three sections, each area is meant to already put you behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce, as if it were your own.As you step in, the iconic Pantheon Grille adorned with the Spirit of Ecstasy mascot carries you past and present at the same time, with the feeling that you are in the right place. The galleria-style interior follows, with the Bespoke Commissioning Atelier, where you can touch, discuss and select surface finishes, wood veneers, leathers, embroidery threads and fabrics. To create an even more interesting experience, a "Cabinet of Curiosities" filled with objets d’art is meant to inspire you in your choices, as in the end to enjoy and relax in the Hospitality Lounge.By remaking the local showroom, Rolls-Royce targets a younger audience, especially given how some of their products are now essentially cooler. After redesigning Ghost, launching the all-wheel drive Cullinan, introducing the Black Badge option package, and starting its own social media and content app - Whispers, only for Rolls-Royce owners - it seems that now has come the time to redecorate the house where these gem stones are sold.The new visual identity is a key component in a long-term programme that converts the act of buying a Rolls-Royce in a highly modern shopping experience."The new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Doha showroom represents a major milestone for the evolution of our brand from an automotive manufacturer to a true House of Luxury. Our new showroom visual identity, which we launched last year, offers our clients a fully immersive experience that takes them to the very heart of our brand and everything it represents," said in a statement Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.