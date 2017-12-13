Immaculate Shelby GT500KR Convertible Is Worthy Of The “King Of The Road” Name

The “King of the Road” name stuck because of the output, which Ford
rated at 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers are significantly underpowered, though, but the Ford Motor Company couldn’t care less. After all, the GT500KR was extremely rare. In open-air form, 517 examples were made, 251 of which with the three-speed auto.
This fellow here, which wears Shelby #04080, is one of 57 convertibles equipped with the four-speed transmission and factory air conditioning, making it exceptionally rare even among the GT500KR lineage. Mecum Auctions
will try to find it a new and caring owner at the Kissimmee sale in January 2018, with the estimate set in the region of $350k and $400k.
Freshly restored by Florida-based Michael’s Auto Restoration, the car was delivered new to Schmidt Ford Sales in Baltimore, Maryland. Optioned with white Le Mans stripes and 10-spoke Shelby aluminum wheels, this blast from the past is equipped with the correct Goodyear Polyglas tires.
Other details that differentiate the KR from other 1968 Mustang models are the fiberglass body panels (including the scooped hood with functional Ram Air) and sequential tail lights from the Thunderbird. #04080 further boasts power steering and power front disc brakes, convertible roll bar, padded console, Stewart Warner gauges, and tilt-away steering column.
One of the vehicle’s most special touches is none other than Carroll Shelby
, whose autograph can be seen on the glovebox. Bearing in mind the tip-top condition and matching numbers of the V8, it’s not hard to anticipate how wild bidding will get on this Acapulco Blue-painted blast from the past.