Immaculate 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 With 38 Miles Is a Godsend for Your Inner Speed Junkie

7 Jun 2022, 23:03 UTC ·
It can go head-to-head with much newer liter-bikes, and it’ll definitely give them a good run for their money.
The 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 is brought to life by a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four powerplant with four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead cams and a sizeable compression ratio of 12.5:1. When the tachometer’s needle hovers above the 11k-rpm mark, this fuel-injected juggernaut is capable of delivering 178 horses at the crankshaft.

In the orbit of 9,000 spins, a blistering torque output of 87 pound-feet (118 Nm) will be sent to the bike’s six-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel through a 530 drive chain. As soon as the oomph reaches the pavement, it enables the Gixxer to complete the quarter-mile sprint in 10.8 ticks of the stopwatch.

Additionally, Suzuki’s predator will require approximately three seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph), before plateauing at a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph). Its construction features an aluminum twin-spar skeleton, and the whole shebang weighs in at a mere 366 pounds (166 kg) without fluids.

Moving on to the suspension sector, we find a pair of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Kayaba forks at the front end. Down south, the GSX-R is supported by a single shock absorber that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping.

For ample doses of stopping power, this mean machine relies on four-piston Tokico calipers and twin rotors measuring 310 mm (12.2 inches) up front. On the other hand, the rear cast aluminum hoop is brought to a halt by means of a 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper.

As for the specimen pictured above, a quick look at its digital odometer will reveal that it has only covered 38 miles (61 km) since the day it left the factory. This impeccable 2006 MY GSX-R1000 is going under the hammer right now, and it awaits your bids on Bring a Trailer until June 13. Currently, the top bidder is offering a very generous $10k for the Japanese phenom.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

