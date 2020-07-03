Imagine Driving This 1968 International C-Series to Your Favorite Hawaiian Beach

With a few exceptions that have to do with the Earth’s tilted axis and the way it moves around the Sun, summer is here all around the world. Sure, we’re not able to enjoy it as we once did because of that invisible thing whose name we refuse to speak.
But maybe things will change soon.When they do, we expect a flood of euphoria to sweep across the planet. If it happens soon enough, we might even get to enjoy this incredibly hot summer on the beaches, some of us surfing, others just sitting around like beached whales.
Now imagine the stir you’d cause arriving at your favorite surf beach in this thing here: a 1968 International C-Series pickup truck modified specifically with surfers in mind.
If the name of the truck doesn’t ring any bells it’s because it shouldn’t. Its maker, a company called International Harvester, has been dead and buried for over three decades, and even when it was around, its main product was not pickup trucks, but agricultural equipment.
Over the years, the company did come up with some cool things that are now very appreciated by the custom industry. Like the C-Series here.
Born in 1968, the round-bodied pickup has been completely transformed by gifted hands at Honolulu Speed Shop and turned into a perfect ride to have around say in Hawaii. In fact, it is even themed like a surfer's ride, with a bamboo headliner inside and a hula doll on the dashboard. Sure, the Mexican-style blanket on the bench seats is kind of off, but we’ll let it slide.
As for what moves the lowered thing along, the tan truck hides under the hood a 266ci (4.4-liters) engine of undisclosed power.
The C-Series, Mexican blanket and hula doll included, was on the lot of cars that went under the hammer last month at the hands of Mecum. It failed to sell, but the pickup is still out there waiting for the right one to come along and claim it.
