Imaginatively Modded 2022 Subaru WRX Hunkers Down for All-Tarmac JDM Glory

Most Japanese car fans probably noticed that Subaru has been under the criticism hammer lately. It all has to do with the eagerly-awaited release of the 2022 WRX. Now, is the sporty sedan ugly, or is everyone too passionate about it?
Although we can imagine that many have asked this question and came up with as many possible answers as there are grassroots on a football field, only time will tell. Perhaps the WRX won’t get burned in the fire crucible of real-world blandness. Or maybe people will notice the efforts of automotive virtual designers and take their advice for upcoming aftermarket builds.
Because it’s been a highly coveted release, the pixel master hype around Subaru’s 2022 WRX hasn’t drained just yet. Nor do we expect it to fade until Subaru does something STi about it if you ask us. So, now and then, a CGI expert will pop up with their reinterpretation of the Symmetrical AWD matter.
This time around, we are neither dealing with a futuristic restyling to honor the 22B STi legend nor something that casually veers in a decidedly STi direction. Instead, Nikita Chuicko, the Russian virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, doesn't mind expressing some of his JDM feelings in a meaningful street tune form.
Complete with a slightly modified front bumper, a cool rear wing, new wheels, and a lowered suspension. It’s not much, but it subtly alters one’s perception of the stock 2022 WRX. And does so with a set of modifications that shouldn’t be too costly in the real (aftermarket) world.
Hopefully, one will even choose to keep the bronze with orange detail wheels... After all, they subtly hark back to both rally glory days and link up with the most recent release. It seems that everyone appreciates Subaru’s choice of launch color, just not so much the design of the body that it covers!
