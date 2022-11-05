I’m Not Even THAT Old and I Already Hate Sports Sedans – Here's Why

As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. No, wait, that’s just the opening line to Goodfellas. In my case, it’s always been about cars. I have always been passionate about things that move us, things that we can control. There’s a synergy there, between you, the driver, and whatever it is you’re operating, be it a passenger vehicle, semi-truck, airliner, yacht, you name it.





Now, the media is likely to blame for this, but until recently, you would have been absolutely ostracized for claiming there’s a four-door sedan out there that handles better than a BMW 3 Series. It’s always been the benchmark and granted, for good reason.



But go back and watch old Top Gear episodes, and you’ll see they never miss the chance to say the 3 Series is best to drive in its class. Same goes for the 5 Series in its respective segment or something like a Ford Focus when it came to compact hatchbacks. We love continuity and hate change, as a species.



As good as the 3 Series still is today, it doesn’t handle as sharply as the Alfa Romeo Giulia or the



I don’t mean things like the M3 or the Giulia QV, but rather their more mainstream variants – the bestsellers, which a lot of people still purchase because of their handling prowess. Look, I can appreciate a great handling car as much as the next guy, maybe even more, but what are we clinging to here? Youthful exuberance?



If we were to look at sports sedans from a practical standpoint, I fear we might come to quite a controversial conclusion, or at least I have. Let’s stick with the



On that latter topic, unless you’ve got the lower back of a teenage gymnast, you’ll be making all sorts of “old man” noises as you lower yourself into a vehicle where because the driving position is so good, your back is flexing more than it would be in something like a 5 Series, let alone a small crossover or an SUV . It would be better if you ditched the sports seats, but even with regular ones, odds are you’d still be feeling the discomfort of lowering yourself that much behind the wheel long term.



Granted, I do have a bit of a bad back, but I’ve gotten the same feedback from people with absolutely no back problems, believe it or not.



To recap, these are my issues with sports sedans: they can be uncomfortable to get in and out of (



When I was in my early 20s, I would have loved to own a



Maybe I’m just getting old, but as I said, it’s not just about ergonomics. Practicality, driving comfort, and value for money are also major factors. The



So, whether it’s the Bimmer, or the



I’ll just leave you with this: today, the BMW 3 Series is closer to a 1 Series in terms of interior space than it is to a



