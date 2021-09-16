5 Most US Car Buyers are Unaware of EV Incentives, Study Says

3 Tesla Is Pushing to Meet Its Sales Target, Yet Raises the Base Price for Model S

2 Polestar 2 Officially Goes After Tesla with $59,900 Price, Lower Than Planned

1 2021 Tesla Model 3, Model Y Are Now More Expensive, Again

Illinois Will Pay Residents $4K to Buy an Electric Car

A clean energy bill that just passed in the state of Illinois has set a goal of adding 1 million electric cars to roadways by the end of the decade, and to that end, the state is offering $4,000 rebates to residents who plunk down their cash for electric cars. 9 photos



A spokesperson for the Governor’s office said a clerical error made it seem the offer was a Chicago-only offer.



"There was one line that was overlooked in the editing process, but others were fixed to make sure it was available statewide. That one drafting error will be corrected in the trailer bill," the statement read.



But despite the problems with the law’s wording, Senator Steve McClure, R-Springfield, voted against the legislation. In a move typical of the



“Unfortunately, people are not viewing this as one state. They're viewing it as Chicago vs everybody else,” McClure said. “Sangamon County is going to be paying for these nuclear power plants that are in that area of the state that we get no benefit from.”



McClure added that it represents a “large oversight” that the law didn’t include electric motorcycles in the rebate policy.



The EV rebate is set to go into



The It was originally reported that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office sent out a draft that made it appear the offer was only available to residents of northern area of the state. But they now say the intent of the law is that the rebate program will also become available statewide via a ‘trailer bill.’A spokesperson for the Governor’s office said a clerical error made it seem the offer was a Chicago-only offer."There was one line that was overlooked in the editing process, but others were fixed to make sure it was available statewide. That one drafting error will be corrected in the trailer bill," the statement read.But despite the problems with the law’s wording, Senator Steve McClure, R-Springfield, voted against the legislation. In a move typical of the divisive nature of Illinois politics , McClure overlooked the statement of intent to amend the law. The senator was annoyed that the push for electric vehicles statewide seemed to exclude incentives downstate counties.“Unfortunately, people are not viewing this as one state. They're viewing it as Chicago vs everybody else,” McClure said. “Sangamon County is going to be paying for these nuclear power plants that are in that area of the state that we get no benefit from.”McClure added that it represents a “large oversight” that the law didn’t include electric motorcycles in the rebate policy.Therebate is set to go into effect on July 1, 2022 . Stipulations tied to the rebate require that an owner keeps the EV for 12 months, to register the vehicle and to live within the state for that year as well. Buyers will also be required to apply for the credit within 90 days of purchasing their vehicle and those rebates are restricted to customers whose average income doesn’t exceed 80 percent of the area’s median income.The renewable energy bill passed the Illinois General Assembly this week and Pritzker has said he intends to sign it into law soon.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.