IIHS Study Reveals What Automated Systems Drivers Like

Slowly, autonomous vehicles are making their way onto the roads. We are probably decades away, perhaps even more, before a Level 5 system is ready for operation, but until then more and more driver assistance systems make their way into everyday vehicles.

The cars tested were a 2017



For the study to be relevant, participants had to drive with these systems activated at all times. The results show that, overall, adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping have been the driver assistance features most positively perceived by the drivers.



According to IIHS, drivers preferred adaptive cruise control systems that made gradual changes and consistently detected moving vehicles ahead, and active lane keeping that made less steering corrections.



The perception of automated systems changed depending on traffic conditions. Drivers like it more when the systems were used in light traffic and on interstates than in stop-and-go traffic and on local roads.



"Even with automation, drivers want to feel like they’re in control of the vehicle," said David Kidd, IIHS senior research scientist and lead author of the study. "They want these features to fit into their driving style instead of imposing a different driving style on them."



