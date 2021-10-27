Baikal Heavy on Flyback Boosters Is How Russia Could Have Bested America

IIHS Introduces Tougher Side Crash Test, Mazda CX-5 Passes It With Flying Colors

Established in 1959, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has tested 20 small SUVs for side-impact protection. All of them earned good ratings in the first-generation side test according to the non-profit organization, but as fate would have it, only the Mazda CX-5 has aced the second-gen test, which utilizes a heavier barrier traveling at higher speed. 14 photos



The honeycomb surface of the new barrier is different as well, acting more like a real utility vehicle in the side-impact crash test. The



As mentioned beforehand, only the Mazda CX-5 has managed to pass the second-generation test with flying colors. “The good rating for the CX-5 shows that robust protection in a more severe side crash is achievable,” said IIHS president David Harkey. Nine of the 20 SUVs had to settle for acceptable ratings, eight received marginal ratings, and two were deemed poor. The Honda HR-V and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross performed the worst.



“These results aren’t great, but they’re in line with what we expected when we adopted this more stringent test,” said research engineer Becky Mueller.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIHS (@iihs_autosafety)