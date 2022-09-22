Ignore Naysayers, 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Is a 671-HP PHEV With F1 Tech

It’s interesting how fast things change with new technology. Robust exteriors are now being replaced with lightweight material and massive displacement V8 engines are now old news – turbocharged four-bangers and electric powertrains are the new kids on the block. That’s the story of the new high-performance Mercedes C-Class. Now the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, it’s a lot less about character and more about efficiency and – as the name hints – performance.

13 photos