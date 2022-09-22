Ignore Naysayers, 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Is a 671-HP PHEV With F1 Tech

It’s interesting how fast things change with new technology. Robust exteriors are now being replaced with lightweight material and massive displacement V8 engines are now old news – turbocharged four-bangers and electric powertrains are the new kids on the block. That’s the story of the new high-performance Mercedes C-Class. Now the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, it’s a lot less about character and more about efficiency and – as the name hints – performance.
Mat Watson of Carwow checked out the newly arrived Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance in both sedan and estate versions. Naturally, we were compelled to write about his experience, considering all the controversy about its slashed displacement.
There are a few noticeable design changes (never before seen) on the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S at first glance. There’s a backward-facing outlet on the hood between the two powerdomes, while a round badge with a black AMG emblem replaces the Mercedes star up there.
It’s important to note that the new C 63 sedan might have a slashed displacement, but it is also a plug-in hybrid with an electric motor and a 6.1-kWh battery pack, which takes us to the controversial part.
Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance doesn’t come with a 4-liter V8 but a turbocharged 2-liter 4-cylinder paired to an electric motor good for 671 hp (680 ps) and 752 lb-ft (1,017 Nm) of torque. According to Mercedes, this performance PHEV will do 0-100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4-seconds. Those figures should be enough to annihilate its closest competition including the 2023 BMW M3 and the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing.
The gasoline engine makes 469 hp (476 hp /350 kW) which propels it to the top of the list of the most potent four-bangers in the world. It is paired with a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission running on an all-wheel-drive platform. The electric motor puts out 201 hp (204 ps /150 kW).
“This car is not meant to drive fully electric. It can, but the entire system is developed to provide lots of power in a very short period and also to recuperate lots of power in a short period,” Mercedes-AMG C 63 Project Manager explained about the electric motor. “We have an electronically exhaust turbocharging system. This technology is basically transferred from our Formula One team into this car, into the C 43 also the SL 43.”
There are a lot more design changes on the interior, catch that, and more in the video below.
