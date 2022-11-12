If You’re a Fan of the 2013 Movie Rush, This 1976 McLaren M23 Replica Is for You

The 2013 movie Rush has Daniel Bruhl playing Niki Lauda and Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt. But besides the two lead stars, something else stole the scene – a 1976 McLaren M23 replica built for the movie, which is now going under the hammer.
The 1976 McLaren M23 used in the movie might look as close to the real deal as it gets, but it was actually built specifically for the film. The movie currently has an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Lauda himself saying "just one thing" was wrong about the movie after its premiere: "I can't have a piss-up with James afterwards.’’
The original McLaren M23 was introduced for the 1973 season and was based on the McLaren M16 Indy 500 car. It had a Ford Cosworth DFV engine, upgraded by tuning company Nicholson-McLaren Engines to put out 465 horsepower.
Coming back to the replica, two 1976 McLaren M23s were built specifically for the movie to use when the use of a real M23 Formula 1 car would be too dangerous. Both of them were designed to look almost indistinguishable from the original cars, which were built in 13 units, with serial numbers from 1 to 12, and 14, as the number 13 was considered to be unlucky.
Now one of the cars is available for auction at Silverstone Auctions, which was purchased soon after the premiere of the movie. The replica in question has been on display for a few years and, according to the listing, "remains as it was when it came off the film set so may well require very little to make it run as in the film."
The description of the replica does comment that the 1976 McLaren M23 replica is "obviously" not suitable for racing.
The replica will go live on Saturday, November 12, with a guide price between £50,000 and £80,000 (approximately $57,200 to $91,500 USD).
