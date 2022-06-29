If Your Name Is Drake, Even Your Bike Flaunts the Mercedes-Benz Logo

From time to time, Drake shares some random pictures from his car collection, giving us a glimpse of his very luxurious lifestyle. But this time, things take a different turn, as he's showing as a bike that bears the logo of premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz.
Canadian rapper Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is internationally famous. His recently released album, Honestly, Nevermind, peaked at #1 again, his eleventh to do so. The rapper’s YouTube channel alone has over 12 billion views, with over 64 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Thanks to this, and many other collaborations, Drake can pride himself on a massive $250 million net worth.
Besides music, Drake also has a big passion for cars, and his multi-million car collection proves that. Every once in a while, the rapper hops on his social media to share a glimpse of what lies in his garage(s).
In the past, we’ve gotten glimpses of his Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a light blue Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, and now we got a look at something else: a bike that displays the premium German brand’s logo.
The top tube, the chair tube, and the down tube have a golden-sand color, with the chain stain and stem in silver, and black handlebars, seat, wheels, and pedals. Not long ago, an AMG Petronas Formula One team-branded bicycle was offered with an $8k price tag. But there’s no information on how much Drake’s would go for or more specs about it.
In another shot shared on his Instagram Stories, Drake added a shot of another car, this time, a Range Rover that looks like it’s from the new generation. The rapper usually rolls in expensive, luxurious vehicles, so it would make sense for him to splash on the new-gen Range Rover, too.
Besides releasing his new album, the “Hotline Bling” rapper has just sold his YOLO estate. He initially asked for $14.8 million, but now sold it for a cool $12 million.
