If you spot a two-story shipping container cruising round San Francisco, with lots of tasteful smoke coming out of it, it’s probably the Del Popolo pizza truck.

If You Live in San-Fran You Can Have a Pizza-Bar on Your Driveway





The



Jon Darsky left his place at Flour + Water to start his own Italian eatery but as Darsky says, "I just couldn't find the place. Maybe I gave up too soon and I could have found something after all, but this idea (for the truck) came to mind."



Now there’s a long list of reasons as to why you haven’t seen many of these around. First-off, you need about 180 Grand. Not so easy for someone working in a restaurant. Then you need an engineer. One who knows how to fit stuff onto 18 wheelers. And once you have those two things, answer the following questions.







Now, we all know how important the oven and cooking technique is. But if you’re looking for that traditional taste and method, as Darsky is, then it makes sense to go to the source. Napoli. And that’s just what Darsky did.



The truck is using a Stefano Ferrara brick oven. If you don’t know about Stefano’s ovens, here’s a quick intro. This family business has been making these types of ovens for generations in Napoli, using seemingly-primitive but highly guarded techniques that are still used today. The one Darsky’s using on the truck burns only wood.



That’s right! Wood burning only folks. We all know the taste difference. Bet your mouth watered a bit.







Don’t worry folks, Del Popolo offers a menu of 3-4 different naturally-leavened pizzas. But if you need a drink with your ‘Za, they can do that too. And it pains me to say this, but, in case you have that one friend out of 50, Popolo will bring, just one, salad with them.



This beast can also be booked for your events as well. With a near 2000 dollar minimum to get this event up and running, Del Popolo does recommend groups of 50 plus. So we know for sure they can handle your birthday bash or what-have-you.



