If You Ever Wanted Apple CarPlay on an Older Hyundai, This Is It

View this post on Instagram

Another Carplay upgrade, this time in a Hyundai Veloster! Full integration into the existing reverse camera, steering wheel controls, and the Dimension audio system. The Sony unit looks perfect in this @metraelectronics dash kit! #carplay #androidauto #audioexpert #carstereo #hyundai #veloster #sonycaraudiousa @sonycaraudiousa

A post shared by Audio Expert (@audioexpertclearwater) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:36am PDT