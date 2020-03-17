If You Ever Wanted Apple CarPlay on an Older Hyundai, This Is It

While the majority of new car models already come with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support, getting these infotainment systems on the older generations is quite a challenge, as the aftermarket HUD must fit the vehicle’s dashboard just perfectly.
The folks over at Audio Expert performed a CarPlay upgrade on the first-generation Hyundai Veloster, and you can see the result in the photo gallery in this article.
While the Sony screen itself looks like a factory-installed unit, what’s worth knowing is that the CarPlay upgrade comes with support for latest-gen systems, including steering wheel controls and a reverse camera. If your Veloster already has a parking camera installed, you can very well use that one without the need for any further modifications.
“Another Carplay upgrade, this time in a Hyundai Veloster! Full integration into the existing reverse camera, steering wheel controls, and the Dimension audio system. The Sony unit looks perfect in this @metraelectronics dash kit!” Audio Expert says in an Instagram post detailing the CarPlay upgrade.
The steering wheel controls are certainly a neat touch, as they come in handy especially when you want to use Siri. Apple’s CarPlay allows you to perform a series of tasks, such as setting up a new destination in the navigation system or playing a certain song in Spotify, all hands-free, and digital assistant Siri is the one taking care of the whole thing.
Audio Expert didn’t share the price of the CarPlay upgrade, so you need to reach out to them for such information.
Of course, if you think you can do it yourselves, you can very well purchase the same Sony unit and install it on your Veloster, although getting everything right might be a little challenging for those doing this for the first time. However, there are lots of YouTube videos providing instructions for an easy installation of such systems, so it all comes down to how much time you want to spend doing it and whether or not you want a hassle-free installation.
While the Sony screen itself looks like a factory-installed unit, what’s worth knowing is that the CarPlay upgrade comes with support for latest-gen systems, including steering wheel controls and a reverse camera. If your Veloster already has a parking camera installed, you can very well use that one without the need for any further modifications.
“Another Carplay upgrade, this time in a Hyundai Veloster! Full integration into the existing reverse camera, steering wheel controls, and the Dimension audio system. The Sony unit looks perfect in this @metraelectronics dash kit!” Audio Expert says in an Instagram post detailing the CarPlay upgrade.
The steering wheel controls are certainly a neat touch, as they come in handy especially when you want to use Siri. Apple’s CarPlay allows you to perform a series of tasks, such as setting up a new destination in the navigation system or playing a certain song in Spotify, all hands-free, and digital assistant Siri is the one taking care of the whole thing.
Audio Expert didn’t share the price of the CarPlay upgrade, so you need to reach out to them for such information.
Of course, if you think you can do it yourselves, you can very well purchase the same Sony unit and install it on your Veloster, although getting everything right might be a little challenging for those doing this for the first time. However, there are lots of YouTube videos providing instructions for an easy installation of such systems, so it all comes down to how much time you want to spend doing it and whether or not you want a hassle-free installation.
View this post on Instagram
Another Carplay upgrade, this time in a Hyundai Veloster! Full integration into the existing reverse camera, steering wheel controls, and the Dimension audio system. The Sony unit looks perfect in this @metraelectronics dash kit! #carplay #androidauto #audioexpert #carstereo #hyundai #veloster #sonycaraudiousa @sonycaraudiousa